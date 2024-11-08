Estonia's Frankenburg Technologies to test air defense missiles in Ukraine

Estonian arms company Frankenburg Technologies will transfer air defense missiles to Ukraine for testing, the Kyiv Independent reported on Friday citing Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure, the Kyiv Independent wrote.

The missiles will arrive in the coming months and are designed to counter drones, and can shoot down targets at an altitude of up to 2 kilometers, the ministry said.

Kusti Salm, CEO of Frankenburg Technologies and Estonia's former defense ministry permanent secretary, said: "Our goal is to help Ukraine win this war. To do this, we offer a sample of a new low-cost missile to shoot down air targets, primarily unmanned aerial vehicles".

Kusti Salm. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Frankenburg Technologies is a defense-industrial company founded in 2024 and headquartered in Tallinn. It currently operates in Ukraine, Latvia, and Estonia.

Salm took on the role of CEO in September after resigning from the ministry.

Former Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Gen. Martin Herem and deputy commander Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm also joined the company this year after leaving the EDF.

"Our aim is to develop missile systems that are ten times more affordable, a hundred times faster to produce, and in quantities far exceeding current industry capabilities," the company says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!