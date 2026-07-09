8 people evacuated after dam floods in Tõrva

The Tikste Dam overflowed in Tõrva, Valga County, flooding residential homes. As a result, the municipality evacuated eight people.

The incident began when an upstream dam failed and heavy overnight rain significantly increased the volume of water, Tõrva Mayor Kalle Vister told ERR while attending an emergency meeting.

"As a result, water flowed down from Tikste Lake, overflowed the Tikste Dam and began flooding several residential properties," Vister said.

According to the mayor, eight people were evacuated at around 6:30 a.m. No one was injured.

He said the Tikste Dam later also failed, causing an even greater flow of water.

"Everyone is on site. All rescue resources and pumping equipment are available. Residents of the affected homes have been evacuated and safely accommodated. Rescue services are currently responding and police are assisting by redirecting traffic. We have informed the Transport Administration whose representatives are on their way and will decide how to manage traffic on Viljandi tänav toward the Valga–Uulu highway," Vister said.

Vister added that the municipality will place concrete barriers on the damaged section of road to keep traffic out.

"The road will need to be repaired. We will also discuss the sidewalk alongside Viljandi maantee with the Transport Administration today," he added.

The Transport Administration is currently assessing conditions on State Highway No. 6 (Valga–Uulu). Until further notice, Viljandi and Piima streets are closed to traffic.

Due to the collapse of the bridge on Piima tänav, a detour has been established via Kirikuküla, Patküla and Roobe.

ERR will update the article as more information becomes available.

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