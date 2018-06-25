news

Rebuild of Tallinn's D terminal to affect passengers' way to ferries

Business
The new terminal, to be completed by summer 2020.
The new terminal, to be completed by summer 2020. Source: Tallinna Sadam
Business

The rebuild of the D passenger terminal of the Port of Tallinn, to begin today Monday, will change the way people move from the port towards the city.

According to Ingrid Berezin, responsible for the port operator's passenger business, the terminal will be rebuilt across several different stages, some of which will affect ferry passengers, as parts of the terminal will have to be closed down.

"Starting 25 June, passengers on the way to Helsinki will use the same area so far only passengers travelling to Stockholm have used," Berezin explained. Passengers arriving in Tallinn will now face a slightly longer walk than before.

The port operator is asking passengers to pay attention to signs and directions, and to take into account that their way to the ferries might take them longer than usual.

Where needed, passengers can turn to employees of shipper Tallink, or staff of AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn), Berezin said. More details are available on the port operator's website.

AS Tallinna Sadam signed an agreement with construction company Nordecon AS on 12 June over the rebuilding and extension of the D terminal building.

The planned works will increase the terminal's floor area from its currently 7,000 square metres to more than 16,000. The terminal is to be reopened in full by summer 2020.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

port of tallinn ferries tallinna sadam


