news

Tallinna Sadam example of successful privatisation, says EBRD ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Tallinna Sadam's IPO brought in €147.4 million, the Estonian state remains the company's largest stakeholder with 67 percent of shares.
Tallinna Sadam's IPO brought in €147.4 million, the Estonian state remains the company's largest stakeholder with 67 percent of shares. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

According to the transport director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the initial public offering (IPO) of the shares of state-owned port operator Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) is a successful example of privatization through a local stock exchange.

"We are proud to support this transaction," director for transport at EBRD Sue Barrett said in a press release commenting the EBRD's decision to acquire a 3.6-percent stake in the port operator. "The transaction has demonstrated that the sale of shares in state-owned enterprises can be successfully implemented via local stock exchanges," she added.

The EBRD's director for local currency and capital market development, Andre Kuusvek, said that the IPO will boost the development of the country's capital market. "Tallinna Sadam will become one of the four largest companies listed on Nasdaq Tallinn, and one of the six largest companies in the Baltic states, facilitating liquidity in the local capital market," Kuusvek said.

As part of the IPO, the EBRD acquired a 3.6-percent stake in the company, which makes the size of the bank's investment €15.9 million.

Trading of Tallinna Sadam's shares started at the Tallinn stock exchange on Wednesday. The 86.7 million shares in AS Tallinna Sadam put on offer in the IPO were oversubscribed threefold, and the price of the share was set at €1.70, which means that the total value of the IPO was €147.4 million.

The offer included up to 75.4 million new and up to 11.3 million existing shares. The IPO price range was €1.40 to €1.80, and offers were made by 102 institutional investors from 22 countries as well as 13,723 retail investors.

The sole owner of the company before the IPO was the Republic of Estonia. After the IPO, the Republic of Estonia is now the biggest shareholder of Tallinna Sadam with a stake of 67 percent.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

port of tallinntallinna sadamtallinn stock exchangeeuropean bank for reconstruction and development


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
15.06

Thousands of medieval artifacts unearthed at Kalamaja construction site

15.06

Nonprofit against broader teaching of Estonian in kindergartens

15.06

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

15.06

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

15.06

Foreign Affairs Committee on weeklong visit to US

15.06

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

15.06

Paper: Savisaar to suspend Tallinn council membership

15.06

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

BUSINESS
15.06

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

15.06

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

14.06

Five counties to receive €20 million from Enterprise Estonia

14.06

Top-level specialists excluded from Estonia's immigration quota

13.06

Amendments passed allowing Estonian defence contractors to handle weapons

13.06

Court returns City of Tartu appeal of pulp mill plan

13.06

Port of Tallinn surges nearly 20% minutes after trading begins

13.06

Elron's May ticket revenue up 27% on year

Opinion
31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

30.05

Indrek Tarand on Macron, Europe, and possible return to Estonian politics

23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
15% of survey respondents would definitely or rather vote for Estonia 200 in the next Riigikogu elections.

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

A total of 25% of voting-age citizens in Estonia consider the coming of new political parties definitely or rather necessary, but up to 15% of voters, a significant portion of which consist of current Free Party voters, would vote for Estonia 200 specifically, according to the results of a recent survey.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:05

Tallinna Sadam example of successful privatisation, says EBRD

11:30

Ossinovski: Government underestimated Estonians' desire for cheap booze

09:53

Potential next ambassador to US discusses upcoming NATO summit at Pentagon

16.06

Opening week turnover of Tallinna Sadam totals €12.2 million following IPO

16.06

Tallinn mayor may face new no-confidence motion this summer

16.06

Ratas: Economic cooperation between Estonia and Romania growing quickly

16.06

Internal Security Service gets permit to build new premises in Tallinn

16.06

Body of man who went missing on Saaremaa ferry found

15.06

Thousands of medieval artifacts unearthed at Kalamaja construction site

15.06

Nonprofit against broader teaching of Estonian in kindergartens

15.06

74 continue battling Vikipalu wildfire

15.06

Government prepared to increase Estonia's contribution to EU budget

15.06

Foreign Affairs Committee on weeklong visit to US

15.06

Estonian startup Pipedrive raises $50 million

15.06

Eesti Energia to direct 300,000 tonnes of limestone into circular economy

15.06

Survey: 15% of voters would consider voting for Estonia 200

15.06

Paper: Savisaar to suspend Tallinn council membership

15.06

Earthquake registered near Lihula on Wednesday

14.06

Riigikogu holds final sitting of 2018 spring session

14.06

Ratas to CE commissioner: Everyone must be able to live in dignity

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: