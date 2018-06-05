news

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Port of Tallinn log
Port of Tallinn log Source: (Wikimedia Commons)
News

The deadline for subscriptions to shares in the State owned Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam) company is Wednesday at 14.00 EEST, with at least two members of the supervisory board of the company announcing that they have subscribed.

As reported on ERR, the IPO was announced last month, with the price of an individual share in the range of €1.40-€1.80. The official subscription price is at the upper end of this range at €1.80 per share.

Up to 75,404,968 new ordinary shares are being issued by the Port of Tallinn and a further 11,300,000 existing ordinary shares are being sold by the current sole shareholder of the company, the Republic of Estonia acting via the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. There is only one category of share being offered.

Nasdaq Tallinn approved the application of AS Tallinna Sadam to list its shares on the Tallinn stock exchange at the end of the month, and trading is expected to begin on 13 June (the final price of the shares will be announced on 7 June).

Both Estonian individuals as well as companies are eligible to subscribe for shares. The number of shares that retail investors can subscribe for is unlimited, with the indicative minimum allocation per Estonian retail investor, in the event of an over-subscription, is 1,000 shares, according to the Port of Tallinn company.

The company aims to pay shareholders at least a projected €30 million in net dividends per year 2019–2020, and at least 70% of the net profit of the preceding year from 2021 onwards, it is reported.

According to data from the Financial Supervision Authority in Estonia, Port of Tallinn board member Urmas Kaarlep has taken up 14,000 shares, with his wife Aime Kaarlep snapping up another 14,100. Board member Ullar Jaaksoo has subscribed for 3,000 shares.

The share offering is being overseen by Swedbank and LHV Pank for retail investors, with global coordination and underwriting for the institutional offering under the auspices of Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Carnegie Investment Bank AB and Erste Group and Swedbank as joint bookrunners, it is reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: BNS

port of tallinnas tallinna sadamport of tallinn share offerport of tallinn ipo


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
08:53

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

04.06

Pulp mill has plus sides but must be done correctly says Reform leader

04.06

Ratas meets with Baltic colleagues, Polish minister

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Patriarch Kirill confirms Yevgeny metropolitan of Estonian Orthodox Church

04.06

Baltic air defence needs more permanent basis says retired UK air chief

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

BUSINESS
04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

03.06

EU investment director: China of fundamental importance to EU

02.06

Taxify enjoying positive response as Estonia's newest unicorn

02.06

Economist: US tariffs would impact Estonia via EU economy

01.06

Ansip: Value added created by pulp mill wouldn't outweigh rift in Estonia

Opinion
23.05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Marina Kaljurand.

Marina Kaljurand joins Social Democratic Party

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and 2016 presidential candidate Marina Kaljurand announced on Saturday that she had joined the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and would be running in the 2019 Riigikogu election.

Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:14

Quota refugee returns to Estonia from Germany

16:48

Rõivas: European Commission budget plan a sensible compromise

15:36

Tallink's May passenger numbers up 6.1%

14:40

Court closes Savisaar case due to defendant's illness Updated

14:27

Two Port of Tallinn board members subscribe to share offer ending Wednesday

14:09

UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, tickets on sale today Updated

13:44

Baltic student festival Gaudeamus to bring 4,000 performers to Tartu

10:45

Problem of plastic waste in the Baltic on the rise

09:26

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

08:53

Luik meets with NATO, European, Belgian defence chiefs in Brussels

04.06

Riigikogu committee decides to ease rules for giving money to churches

04.06

Tallinn Airport serves 275,000 passengers in May

04.06

Pulp mill has plus sides but must be done correctly says Reform leader

04.06

Ratas meets with Baltic colleagues, Polish minister

04.06

State renewable energy firm Enefit may go public says Finance Minister

04.06

Patriarch Kirill confirms Yevgeny metropolitan of Estonian Orthodox Church

04.06

Baltic air defence needs more permanent basis says retired UK air chief

04.06

Ahead of Baltic-Polish meeting, Ratas, Skvernelis talk large-scale projects

04.06

Gallery: Estonia celebrates 134th birthday of national flag with ceremony

04.06

Developers want to build pulp mill near Tabivere

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: