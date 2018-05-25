news

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
A Tallink ferry in port in Tallinn.
A Tallink ferry in port in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Shares in the Port of Tallinn's initial public offering (IPO) are to cost between €1.40-1.80, the company announced on Friday.

The Port of Tallinn is expected to confirm the final price of the IPO on Thursday, 7 June.

Subscription requests must be submmitted at a cost equivalent to the highest end of the range, or €1.80 per share, according to the announcement.

The indicative minimum issue size per Estonian retail investor subscriber is 1,000 shares.

The offering period begins on Friday and is to last through 6 June.

Up to one third of shares in Port of Tallinn will be available for purchase by Estonian retail investors and foreign countries' institutional investors in the IPO.

Analysts have previously stated that if the goal of the Estonian government in listing the Port of Tallinn is to introduce a new popular share, the price range of the subscription needs to be sufficiently attractive.

The Port of Tallinn intends to issue up to 75.4 million new shares, and the current sole shareholder, the Estonian state, intends to sell an additional 11.3 existing Port of Tallinn shares.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

port of tallinnipolisting


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
24.05

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

24.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

24.05

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

24.05

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

23.05

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

23.05

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

BUSINESS
24.05

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

24.05

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

23.05

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

23.05

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Centre Party deputy chairman Jaanus Karilaid.

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

Commenting on rumors that a plan exists to swap the current three-party government coalition for a new one led by the opposition Reform Party and Pro Patria this autumn, Centre Party Deputy Chairman Jaanus Karilaid said that such an unlikely scenario would benefit the Reform Party alone.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:40

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

13:44

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

12:52

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

11:57

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

10:49

Archimedes, Estonian universities to take part in US education conference

09:54

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

08:51

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

24.05

Karilaid: Reform alone would gain from change of government this autumn

24.05

Tartu County opts for free public transport

24.05

Recent warm spell in Estonia to be interrupted by couple of chilly nights

24.05

National audit office identifies weaknesses in critical database care

24.05

Estonian President visits war-torn eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk

24.05

Russian Expert: Estonia viable state, attack on it would be disastrous

24.05

Estonia to not require local bank account for e-residents starting business

24.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Russian media not a trustworthy source

24.05

Refugees in Estonia given a freer rein in finding their own accommodation

24.05

Ratas departs for Toronto, Ottawa

24.05

Tartu Pro Patria members sign statement calling for Kiisler's removal

23.05

Audit office identifies gaps in Defence League training of wartime units

23.05

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: