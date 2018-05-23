Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

AS Tallink Grupp informed Tallinn Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it plans to undertake a secondary listing of company shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (HSE).

The decision to list on the HSE was made this week by the group's supervisory board based on a proposal from the management board, according to a company press release.

According to the decision, the group will begin preparing for listing on the HSE. The estimated effective date for listing will be clarified in the course of these preparations, but is estimated to be early this autumn.

Tallink Grupp shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as well.

"The secondary listing will make Tallink Grupp's shares more widely accessible to investors, and the HSE is a natural choice for the listing since Finland is one of our group's most important home markets," Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said about the decision.

"By listing shares on the HSE, we are creating additional opportunities for investors to make transactions with Tallink Grupp's shares and enabling people in Finland to once again contribute to the activities of the historic Silja Line brand as well as the broader Tallink Grupp," he added.