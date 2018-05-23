news

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Tallink ferries.
Tallink ferries. Source: Andres Raudjalg/Tallink
Business

AS Tallink Grupp informed Tallinn Stock Exchange on Wednesday that it plans to undertake a secondary listing of company shares on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (HSE).

The decision to list on the HSE was made this week by the group's supervisory board based on a proposal from the management board, according to a company press release.

According to the decision, the group will begin preparing for listing on the HSE. The estimated effective date for listing will be clarified in the course of these preparations, but is estimated to be early this autumn.

Tallink Grupp shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as well.

"The secondary listing will make Tallink Grupp's shares more widely accessible to investors, and the HSE is a natural choice for the listing since Finland is one of our group's most important home markets," Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said about the decision.

"By listing shares on the HSE, we are creating additional opportunities for investors to make transactions with Tallink Grupp's shares and enabling people in Finland to once again contribute to the activities of the historic Silja Line brand as well as the broader Tallink Grupp," he added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinktallinn stock exchangehelsinki stock exchange


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

22.05

Estonian parliamentary committee on visit to Georgia

22.05

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia

22.05

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

22.05

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

22.05

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

22.05

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

22.05

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

BUSINESS
21.05

Unemployment fund to dedicate €11m over four years to language training

21.05

Industrial output in Estonia up since last year

18.05

Tallink Grupp first quarter revenue down 3.9%

17.05

Enterprise Estonia posts €756,000 net gain for 2017

17.05

Estonian government endorses organic area targets for 2021

17.05

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:57

Estonian President in Ukraine: Combating corruption requires political will

16:03

Repairs to Tartu rail signalling system to take months, cost millions

15:05

Johann-Christian Põder: Lutheranism and the welfare society

13:54

Kaljulaid, Ukrainian prime minister discuss geopolitical, economic issues

12:51

Tallink to list on Helsinki Stock Exchange

11:49

Moscow: Border treaty won't be ratified if Estonia doesn't change conduct

10:46

Party mates demand Kiisler's resignation as environment minister

09:52

Mikser in Brussels, to meet with Belgian foreign minister

08:50

Minister: Pulp mill plan procedure has only just begun

22.05

Poroshenko: Estonia has provided Ukraine with over €10 million in aid

22.05

Estonian parliamentary committee on visit to Georgia

22.05

2017 registered deaths up 1.1% in Estonia

22.05

Estonian Secretary of State to step down by year end

22.05

Estonian President's Ukraine visit to include Donbass region

22.05

Expert: France appreciates Estonia's contributions to Operation Barkhane

22.05

Prisma to switch two more Tallinn locations to 24-hour schedule

22.05

Centre Party's Toom announces ethics code, wishes to maintain party unity

22.05

Sweden issues pamphlet advising civilians on what to do in event of war

22.05

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in residential area of Tallinn

22.05

Ministry confirms Anvelt Estonian citizen by birth

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: