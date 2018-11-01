news

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
The MS Megastar departing Tallinn for Helsinki.
The MS Megastar departing Tallinn for Helsinki. Source: Andres Raudjalg/Tallink
Business

Listed Estonian shipper AS Tallink Grupp announced on Thursday that it intends to list its shares on Nasdaq Helsinki, otherwise known as the Helsinki Stock Exchange (HSE) and is aiming for the commencement of trading on or around 3 December.

Tallink has announced its intention to list the company's shares in the form of Finnish depository receipts (FDRs) on the HSE by the end of 2018, Tallink told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE). The company's shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Tallinn despite the contemplated secondary listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

The company has concluded an issuer agreement with Nordea Bank Abp, which will act as an issuer agent for the FDRs on behalf of the company. Tallink has engaged Nordea Bank Abp, through its Denmark branch, to provide liquidity provision services as of the commencement of the trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company is aiming for the commencement of trading on Nasdaq Helsinki on or around 3 December.

This timetable, however, is subject to possible delays and dependent on actions and decisions of third parties, which is why the company cannot ensure the fulfillment of this time schedule. The secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki requires certain approvals by both Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority. The company will provide an update on the status of the approvals as they progress.

No public offer of the FDRs by the company on Nasdaq Helsinki will take place with the contemplated secondary listing of the FDRs, and the company will not issue any new shares in relation to the contemplated secondary listing of the FDRs, Tallink said.

Within the framework of the share buy-back conditions, approved by the company's annual general meeting on 9 June 2015, beginning 2 November, the company will acquire its own shares in the maximum amount of €500,000 and convert these shares into FDRs.

Shareholders to be given opportunity to convert shares

A portion of the acquired shares will be used as part of an FDR reward programme for a select group of employees of Tallink Silja Oy and Tallink Silja AB which was approved by the management board of the company on 1 November. The remaining acquired shares are intended to be used to ensure readiness to, if needed, support the liquidity of the FDRs on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Subject to the company receiving the regulatory approvals for the secondary listing, Tallink shareholders will have the opportunity to convert their shares in the company to FDRs beginning on a date to be announced by the company.

OP Corporate Bank plc is acting as the Finnish financial adviser and Swedbank AS as the Estonian financial adviser to the company in connection with the listing and issuance of FDRs. Ellex Raidla is acting as the legal adviser for Tallink in Estonia and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. as legal adviser to the company in Finland.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tallinktallinn stock exchangehelsinki stock exchange


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
31.10

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

31.10

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

PayPal ceases cooperation with online store selling MMS

30.10

Medical Association: Drop plan to keep surplus in health insurance budget

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

30.10

Blackout causes Tallink's Regal Star to come to halt at sea

Opinion
25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

FEATURE
BUSINESS
11:14

Taxify launches in Narva

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

31.10

European Central Bank may soon increase interest rates

30.10

Eesti Energia CEO: Estonia, Russia seeing cross-border electricity trade

Culture
2019 Elections
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

The opposition Reform Party has essentially decided on its top candidates for each of Estonia's 12 electoral districts for the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Compared to the previous elections in 2015, half of all electoral districts will see a new top candidate on the ballot.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:04

Report: Labour market need increasing for people with specific skills

16:29

Estonia to deploy 110 troops to international missions in 2019

15:42

Tallink to list shares on Helsinki Stock Exchange in December

15:01

Kaljulaid in US: President meets with deputy head of UN Women in New York

14:22

Reform's top candidates for Riigikogu in place

13:15

Tallink's third quarter passenger numbers up 1.2%

12:19

Estonia 200 hoping to keep party leadership as simple as possible

11:14

Taxify launches in Narva

10:17

Audit: 57% of emergency department visits could have seen doctor instead

08:52

Tõniste on pensions: State does not have to babysit irresponsible people

31.10

Estonia's business environment ranked 16th worldwide by World Bank

31.10

Competition watchdog given week to decide over Nelja, Eesti Energia merger

31.10

Estonian government announces snap military exercise

31.10

Helme: With enough defence capability, Estonia can ignore allies' advice

31.10

Needle exchange buses to enter service in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County

31.10

Theatre NO99 to close its doors

31.10

Bank of Estonia: Finance's weaker relations with Nordics mean new risks

31.10

Supreme Court to deliberate possibly terminating case against Savisaar

31.10

September industrial production up 2% on year

31.10

Elering net profit up 16% on year in first nine months of 2018

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: