Opening week turnover of Tallinna Sadam totals €12.2 million following IPO

The OMXT index of the Tallinn stock exchange rose by 1.29 percent to 1,270.40 points in the outgoing week as 3,430 transactions produced a turnover of €15,314,525, of which €12,2 million was turnover of trades of shares of port operator Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn).

Tallinna Sadam, which started trading on Wednesday, led the bigger than usual turnover. The number of transactions concluded with the shares in the port company was 2,385, turnover totaled €12.2 million and the price of the share closed at €1.98 on Friday. The shares with a subscription price of €1.70 per share started the first trading day at €2.05 euros, but stabilized between €1.92 and €1.940 during the opening day.

Shipper Tallink Grupp saw 153 trades and a turnover of €905,500, climbing by 2.33 percent to €1.10. The company at a general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday announced that it is deliberating ordering another Megastar-type ferry.

Construction company Merko Ehitus fell by 10 percent to €9.90 and turnover from 240 transactions was €820,900. Tuesday marked the ex-date of Merko's dividend.

Retailer Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp saw 157 trades and a turnover of €376,300 euros, moving up by 0.44 percent to €9.20 euros.