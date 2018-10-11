news

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre).
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The listing of the port company Port of Tallinn (AS Tallinna Sadam) was more successful than expected and gave fresh economic momentum to the Tallinn Stock Market, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) and Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) said in remarks released on Thursday.

"The aim of the listing of Port of Tallinn minority shares was to offer Estonian residents and pension funds an opportunity to invest in the development of a well functioning company and to be a part of its success story," Ratas said in the press release. "It is also clearly a direction for the government to increase the effectiveness and transparency of state-owned companies. In all, nearly 14,000 retail investors bought shares in the port company, hence we can be altogether satisfied with the result."

Simson observed that the IPO of the port company livened up trading on Nasdaq Tallinn and significantly increased the number of small investors active in the Estonian economy. She said that between the first day of trading in the port company's shares and today, transactions involving shares of Port of Tallinn accounted for 21% of all transactions concluded on the main list of Nasdaq Baltic, and for 38% of the total value of transactions.

With that, the goal can be deemed as achieved, the minister added.

In less than four months, from 13 June to 5 October, the port company's market value grew from €507.1 million to €568.08 million, making it the fourth largest company on the Baltic market. In the same period, the price of the share has grown 12%.

The number of shareholders in the Port of Tallinn has been stable, with Estonian private investors having increased their holding and the share of investment and pension funds remaining at the post-IPO level.

Simson on Thursday offered the Cabinet an overview of the listing of the shares of the Port of Tallinn on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Port of Tallinn shares made their debut on Nasdaq Tallinn on 13 June this year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

