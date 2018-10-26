news

Trade union dispute with state-owned ferry company may end up in court ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Piret, a TS Laevad ferry operating between the mainland and Muhu island.
The Piret, a TS Laevad ferry operating between the mainland and Muhu island. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News

The Independent Seamens' Union of Estonia (EMSA) is considering taking Port of Tallinn (Tallinna Sadam) subsidiary TS Laevad to court, claiming misrepresentation, and prolonging its dispute with the company on collective agreement, though it says strikes are not inevitable.

The EMSA already wants a public apology from TS Laevad, which operates vessels between the Estonian mainland and its islands and is part-owned, via the Port of Tallinn, by the Estonian state, alleging the company made false salary level statements of its EMSA employees and implied that the EMSA made unreasonable requests, and was interested only in its own members.

The EMSA has collective agreements with several Estonian shipping companies, but TS Laevad is at a sticking point. Disputes between the two go back to March, with no sign of compromise, though the two parties have met about 12 times, including hammering out a collective agreement, with the EMSA claiming it has acquiesced to several TS Laevad draft clauses.

EMSA wants TS Laevad apology

One EMSA requirement is increasing the TS Laevad pay rate of €5 per hour by €0.50, which is still a whole two euros lower than the pay in other shipping companies with which the EMSA has collective agreements, says the union.

Jüri Lember, EMSA chair, noted that the TS Laevad misrepresentations were repeated in several publications and is drafting a new publication putting the facts straight, which it will then submit to TS Laevad. The outcome of this submission will affect the final decision on whether to go to court, it is reported.

The EMSA also plans mediated meetings with TS Laevad, it is reported.

"If they apologise nicely at the table there, we will deliberate if, when, and what we are likely to do regarding the application," Mr Lember said, adding that according to media reports TS Laevad will set out its own stance at that meeting.

Strike not imminent

Pending the outcome of the interview, a strike of EMSA workers is not imminent, Mr Lember says.

"The joint wish of everyone is that new wages and basic wages are implemented for people and that there is salary growth from the new year, as this has not happened for two years," he said.

"This puts on some pressure, time-wise, on finding some kind of a solution. To the extent that it cannot be ruled out that people who earlier were seriously prepared to organize a 'warning' strike, are prepared to put it back on the table again, should the matter drag on," he continued.

Deadlocked negotiations

For its part, TS Laevad CEO Jaak Kaabel said: "We have been holding active negotiations with the EMSA since March this year; during that period we have been prepared to update several provisions concerning work conditions. Since the continuous new demands by EMSA are far beyond our means, we have arrived at a deadlock''.

The tit-for-tat didn't end there, however. The EMSA went on to accuse TS Laevad management of unethical behaviour in offering sweeteners to employees in order to induce them not to sign any collective agreement.

"Via a member of the management board [on 21 June this year], who visited the ship crews 18 clause of employee benefits were offered, aimed at sidestepping the signing of a collective agreement with the trade union," Mr Lember said.

Port of Tallinn shares were floated on the stock exchange earlier this year.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

port of tallinnts laevadtallinna sadamjüri lemberemsa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

Opinion
23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

22.10

Külli Taro: Should public administration be convenient only for the state?

15.10

Digest: Why Estonia's contributions in Africa continue to make sense

12.10

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08.10

Opinion digest: Media comments on Sunday's Saeima election in Latvia

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Former ID card manufacturer Gemalto files against PPA

25.10

Denmark dismissive of Estonia Danske warnings, says WSJ

24.10

US think tank rates Estonian tax system most competitive worldwide

24.10

Enterprise Estonia: #EstonianWay promo hopes to entice 20,000 more tourists

24.10

Finance Ministry: Less than week left to register beneficial owners

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:28

Kersti Kaljulaid meets NZ prime minister in Auckland

17:21

Two more worthies added to potential party candidate lists

16:29

SDE hopes for fully renewable energy consumption by 2030

15:31

Trade union dispute with state-owned ferry company may end up in court

14:39

Air Baltic starts Oslo and Stockholm routes on Sunday

13:47

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

12:53

Over half million in expense allowances paid out by Riigikogu

11:49

Delegation of US senators visits Estonia, meets with Luik

10:44

Marina Kaljurand Social Democrats' top candidate for European Parliament

09:51

Four Estonians awarded Baltic Assembly medals

08:54

Electoral Office preparing to fight possible cyber-attacks

25.10

Weather to turn wintry this weekend

25.10

Economic growth slows in first half of 2018

25.10

Kaljulaid, Ratas call for citizenship laws to be amended if necessary

25.10

Free Party chair wants election threshold lowered to 3%

25.10

Est-For may receive pulp mill study permits from Pärnu, Häädemeeste

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

25.10

Taxify relaunches in Helsinki

25.10

WSJ: British Danske employee blew whistle on suspicious activities

25.10

Estonia to strip citizenship from Abkhazian Estonians, Anvelt wants change

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: