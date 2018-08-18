news

Ferry Leiger re-enters service on Hiiumaa route

The Leiger at Rohuküla Harbour.
The Leiger at Rohuküla Harbour. Source: (Juhan Hepner/ERR)
The ferry Leiger, which was pulled from the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route connecting mainland Estonia to the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa after suffering a breakdown and remained out of service all day on Friday, was repaired on Friday evening and has since returned to the route.

The Leiger experienced a technical failure on Friday morning, and the vessel was substituted by the ferry Mercandia, which could accommodate significantly fewer vehicles than the Leiger. The Tiiu remained in service on the route.

At around 20:00 EEST on Friday, ferry operator TS Laevad, a subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned Port of Tallinn, announced that the Leiger had been repaired and would return to operating on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route.

Flights to the island, meanwhile, will remain suspended through 31 August inclusive as Kärdla Airport undergoes airside renovations.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

