TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

TS Laevad, the ferry-operating subsidiary of listed Estonian port operator Port of Tallinn, is currently in negotiations for the rental of a backup vessel for the upcoming summer high season.

The company expects to conclude an agreement on the rental of the vessel by the end of the month.

"There are no definitive agreements concerning the backup vessel at this point yet," Port of Tallinn marketing specialist Triin Rum told BNS. "We have our options and expect to reach the point where an agreement is concluded by the end of March."

The company has previously rented the ferry Mercandia VIII from Danish shipper HH Ferries AB as a standby vessel for the summer season. Last year, it was rented from 4 June through 30 August to serve as a backup while the regular standby vessel, the Regula, served additional departures on the route connecting Saaremaa to the mainland.

TS Laevad's primary ferries on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting Saaremaa to the mailand via the smaller island of Muhu are the Piret and Tõll; the Leiger and Tiiu operate the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route connecting the mainland to Hiiumaa.