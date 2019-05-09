ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Ferry Leiger to return to Hiiumaa route Friday

The Leiger at the Port of Rohuküla.
The Leiger at the Port of Rohuküla. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
The hull of the ferry Leiger underwent thorough maintenance and has since returned to the Port of Rohuküla. The Leiger will return to service on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, connecting the Western Estonian island of Hiiumaa to the mainland, on Friday, beginning with a 6:30 a.m. departure for Hiiumaa from Rohuküla.

According to TS Laevad board member and captain Guldar Kivro, maintenance on the Leiger went according to plan and did not turn up any surprises while in dock.

The ferry is currently already back at the Port of Rohuküla, where some simpler maintenance is being conducted in passenger areas, and the vessel is being cleaned up and prepared to return to work, Kivro added.

The Leiger will begin serving passengers on the Hiiumaa route again beginning Friday morning.

In accordance with international shipping regulations, all passenger vessels are required to undergo regular hull maintenance, including being in dock at least twice during every five-year period. The Leiger's first regular maintenance took place from April 29 through May 9.

The Tõll, which serves the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting Saaremaa to the mainland via the smaller island of Muhu, is scheduled to undergo the same maintenance this autumn.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ferriests laevadleiger


