TS Laevad serves record number of passengers on island routes in 2018

The Piret, one of the ferries operating the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route.
The Piret, one of the ferries operating the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian ferry operator TS Laevad, which operates ferries connecting the mainland to the major Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa, via Muhu, and Hiiumaa, carried a record-setting 2.3 million passengers in 2018.

The number of passengers served by TS Laevad-operated ferries in 2018 increased 3% on year to 2.3 million, while the number of vehicles carried increased 4% on year to nearly 999,000.

According to TS Laevad CEO Jaak Kaabel, the past year was once again a busy and successful one for the company.

"The biggest number of passengers of all time on Estonia's two biggest ferry routes combined shows that we can be content with the past year," Mr Kaabel said.

On the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, which connects Saaremaa to the mainland via the smaller island of Muhu, TS Laevad served 1.7 million passengers, 3% more than during the previous year, and 735,000 vehicles, 4% more than in 2017.

On the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, which connects Hiiumaa to the mainland, the company saw an increase of 4% to 597,000 passengers, while the number of vehicles carried increased 7% to 263,000.

The company expects to see similar growth in both passenger and vehicle numbers in 2019.

TS Laevad is a subsidiary of listed port operator Port of Tallinn, whose majority shares are owned by the Estonian state.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

