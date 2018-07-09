TS Laevad serves record number of passengers, vehicles in June

news

Cars awaiting boarding of the ferry at the Port of Virtsu.
Cars awaiting boarding of the ferry at the Port of Virtsu. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
TS Laevad served over 273,000 travellers in June, or 5% more than during the same month last year, setting a new record for number of passengers served between the Estonian mainland and its major western islands.

The number of vehicles served by the ferry operator likewise grew 5% on year to nearly 108,000.

Last month, the company served an average of 9,100 travellers per day.

"The most passenger-heavy day was Midsummer, or 24 June, when we transported over 16,000 people," said TS Laevad CEO Jaak Kaabel. "Regarding vehicles, the number of transported lorries and trailers increased significantly, while the number of passenger vehicles and buses remained at last year's levels."

The Virtsu-Kuivastu route, which connects the mainland to Saaremaa via the smaller island of Muhu, served 5% each more passengers and vehicles on year in June, or 199,700 passengers and 79,000 vehicles. The Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, which connects the mainland to Hiiumaa, served 73,700 passengers and more than 28,900 vehicles last month, or 5% and 6% more on year, respectively.

During the first six months of 2018, TS Laevad has served a total of 942,900 passengers and 419,700 vehicles.

transport ferries ts laevad islands passenger numbers midsummer


The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

