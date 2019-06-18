ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Midsummer bonfire.
Midsummer bonfire. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Estonian Weather Service forecasts mostly clear skies and temperatures between 16 and 23°C for Sunday, and occasional clouds and between 15 and 24°C for Monday. This means that very different from recent years, neither bad weather nor a sudden temperature drop are to be expected for Midsummer.

Midsummer is a bit of a cliche in Estonia in that the forecast is typically for rain or at least fickle weather, and temperatures tend to drop to what has sometimes been below 10°C.

This isn't the case this year. Though 15-16°C on the coast and 23-24°C farther inland certainly can't be called hot summer weather, and though the nights will be cooler still and also quite windy, this year's bonfires are safe.

Midsummer Eve (Jaaniõhtu, sometimes also Jaanilaupäev) on June 23 and Midsummer Day (Jaanipäev) on June 24 are Estonia's most anticipated summer holidays and a major event of the year. Families and communities gather in the country to spend the night by bonfires, celebrating the summer solstice.

While June 24 is also St. John's Day, its religious meaning in Estonia is marginal, as the vast majority of Estonians (over 84 percent) don't belong to any religious confession or group.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

weathermidsummer


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
09:55

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

17.06

No rail extension to Haapsalu budgeted for at present

17.06

June party ratings: Centre still sliding in Tallinn

17.06

Foreign minister in Luxembourg EU foreign and defense ministers summit

16.06

Galleries: Queen Margrethe II attends gala dinner, Sunday service

Opinion
15:05

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

14:32

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

14:05

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

13:10

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

12:16

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

Business
15.06

Three Tallinn bank employees arrested for possible money laundering

14.06

Tallinn council chair: Tunnel with Finland would benefit all of Estonia

14.06

Saaremaa seeking operator for Mõntu-Ventspils ferry route

14.06

Supreme Court: State termination of contract with Edelaraudtee lawful

14.06

US senators submit bill with sanctions aimed at Nord Stream 2

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:11

Presidents Kaljulaid, Grabar-Kitarović discuss bilateral cooperation

15:53

Government meeting Thursday to mull €5 million loan in Nolan movie support

15:05

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

14:32

Eckerö start Muuga ferry route next Tuesday, competing with Tallink

14:05

Weather forecast: No rain on Midsummer Day

13:10

President Kaljulaid: Oil shale era over, time to look for new solutions

12:16

President on issues facing small investors and problems with pension reform

11:34

Swedbank CEO and CFO suspended amid internal probe Updated

11:03

New Bank of Estonia board not likely to sit well with EKRE

10:42

Centre Party and prosecutor office on brink of Savisaar case settlement

09:55

EU committee seeks finance minister clarification on ESM stance

09:23

Kontaveit out of Birmingham tournament in first round

17.06

Estonia enters strong European innovators ranking for first time

17.06

Estonian women's fitness competitors bag five medals in Luxembourg

17.06

Reinsalu: Estonia supports unanimity in EU foreign policy

17.06

NATO jets scrambled six times last week over Russian aircraft

17.06

Survey: Rail Baltica moving cargo between Finland, Adriatic has potential

17.06

Balticconnector undersea gas pipeline reaches land in Estonia

17.06

Opinion: Laagna Road procession of deadlocks itself worthy of a Nolan movie

17.06

Apotheka appeal court PERH premises vacation, damages orders

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: