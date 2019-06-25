ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Midsummer bonfire in Kaarma, Saaremaa.
Midsummer bonfire in Kaarma, Saaremaa. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

ERR's correspondent on Estonia's western islands, Margus Muld, reported on Sunday that the number of people on Saaremaa, the largest island, almost doubled over Midsummer, as some 20,000 tourists added to 33,000 permanent inhabitants.

Ferry operator TS Laevad confirmed that more people spent Midsummer on Saaremaa than did so in past years. Passenger numbers over the weekend increased by 40 percent, the number of vehicles moved from Virtsu to Kuivastu harbor even by 45 percent, the shipper said.

In actual numbers, this means more than 20,000 passengers, and some 7,000 vehicles, Muld said.

Due to the large number of people traveling back to the Estonian mainland on Monday, all of the ferries were sold out. Travelers without trips booked in advance were relegated to waiting in line at Kuivastu harbor.

Saaremaa is traditionally one of the more fashionable Midsummer destinations for locals as well as for tourists. As in previous years, TS Laevad announced well ahead of Estonia's most popular summer holiday that they would add an additional ferry and as many additional trips as possible to their regular schedule. The Road Administration, in charge of arranging flights between Tallinn and the island capital of Kuressaare, also announced additional flights.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

saaremaats laevadmidsummer


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
10:31

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

08:03

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer

07:40

Midsummer weekend relatively quiet for police, rescue services

23.06

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

22.06

Interior minister proposed immigration amends include digital nomad visa

Opinion
15:50

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

15:23

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

14:28

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

14:13

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

13:10

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

Business
20.06

Prime minister says no further excise cuts as Latvia retaliates

20.06

Rural Affairs Ministry: Cooperation with China guaranteeing export growth

20.06

Statistics: Population decrease slowing but continuing

18.06

Bolt, Citybee to launch electric scooter services in Tallinn

18.06

Businessman admits to bribing Centre Party, released from trial

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:15

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

16:20

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

15:50

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

15:23

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

14:28

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

14:13

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

13:10

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

12:30

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

11:52

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

10:55

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

10:31

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

08:03

More than 20,000 travel to Saaremaa for Midsummer

07:40

Midsummer weekend relatively quiet for police, rescue services

23.06

Kontaveit through to Eastbourne second round

23.06

President on Victory Day: Defense starts with everyone

23.06

Gallery: Victory Day parade in Tartu

23.06

Arbitration overrules Tallinna Vesi tariff complaint, must pay costs

23.06

Women's épée team loses in European quarter finals

22.06

Latvia and Estonia celebrate 100th anniversary of Battle of Cēsis victory

22.06

Killer deliberately targeted taxi drivers, motive still unknown

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: