ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Two of Estonia's new island ferries, Piret and Tõll.
Two of Estonia's new island ferries, Piret and Tõll. Source: TS Laevad
News

The Saaremaa and Hiiumaa ferries transported a record number of passengers and vehicles between June 21 and 24, shipper TS Laevad reported on Tuesday. A total of 61,005 passengers and 21,130 vehicles were moved along the Virtsu-Kuivastu and Rohuküla-Heltermaa routes in just four days.

According to TS Laevad, this is a new record. In addition to a massive increase in passenger and vehicle numbers over the Midsummer weekend, Midsummer Day also stood out, with more than 18,000 people moved on a single day—also a new record.

"On the Virtsu-Kuivastu route, we moved a total of 45,563 passengers and 15,963 vehicles between Friday and Monday," the company said. "Compared to the same period last year, that is an increase of 22 and 18 percent, respectively."

Business was good on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route to Hiiumaa as well, where passenger numbers grew by 13 percent.

The total of 61,005 people moved to the islands for Midsummer and back again means that year on year, the number of passengers has increased by 35,000, more than the permanent population of Saaremaa at 33,000 people.

TS Laevad expects the period from July 4 to 7 to be very busy as well, although this time because islanders will likely be traveling to Tallinn for the 2019 Song and Dance Celebration.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

saaremaaferriests laevadhiiumaamidsummer


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

25.06

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

Opinion
15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

Business
21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:10

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

16:16

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

10:01

Levikom announces bond emission, plan to go public within five years

09:10

Russia playing Council of Europe against EU, says political scientist

08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

25.06

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: