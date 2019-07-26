Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

Daytime temperatures in Estonia are expected to reach over 30 C this weekend, with nights offering little by way of relief. This weekend's heat is expected to break by Monday, however, with temperatures dropping by nearly ten degrees.

Heat moving north from Africa saw new record temperatures set in the Netherlands (40.7 C), Belgium (39.9 C) and Germany (41.5 C), with temperatures of 37.9 C measured in England and around 42 C in France, the Estonian Weather Service reported.

Some clouds in partly sunny skies served to help temper the sun on Friday, although temperatures still reached just below 30 C. Over the weekend, however, temperatures will be increasing, with highs in Estonia around 30 C on Saturday and breaking the 30 C threshold by a few degrees on Sunday.

The heat is expected to be harsh, especially in towns and cities, where asphalt can heat up to 50 C in the sun, further heating the air around it. Overnight lows will only just dip below 20 C and not offer any significant relief.

Drink water, use sunscreen

As the weekend is ahead, many people may have the opportunity to head out to the countryside or, even better, to the beach. Water temperatures at beaches across Estonia have warmed up to 20-24 C and help to cool the air around it.

Nonetheless, the Estonian Weather Service warns, the UV index will be high (over 6) throughout the country, particularly around midday. People are advised to pay close attention to children, who tend to forget to drink enough water and ignore signs of sunburn.

But the unusual heat won't last for long in Estonia. A current from the northeast will bring cooler air with it on Monday, and temperatures will drop nearly 10 C. Eastern Estonia will see highs drop down to up to 20 C, elsewhere from 20-25 C. By Tuesday, however, the weather will have turned decidedly chillier, with Tuesday's highs forecast to reach only 19 C, and Wednesday's just 17 C.

