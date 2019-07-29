ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Sunday marks hottest day of summer

Hot weather in Tallinn on Sunday. July 28, 2019.
Photo: Hot weather in Tallinn on Sunday. July 28, 2019. Author: Ken Mürk/ERR
Sunday marked the hottest day of the summer yet in Estonia. The heat has since broken, however, and the new week has brought with it more comfortable temperatures.

According to the Estonian Weather Service (link in Estonian), temperatures reached 33 C in several parts of the country.

By Sunday night, a low pressure system and cold front reached Estonia, bringing with them more humid and cooler air moving from the northeast toward the southwest and south.

Monday will see mostly sunny skies, with winds weakening and temperatures reaching up to and possibly exceeding 20 C in parts of the country. Overnight lows will range from 8-14 C, with temperatures remaining as high as 17 C in coastal parts of Estonia's western islands.

On Tuesday, the next low pressure system will reach Estonia from the north. A high pressure system will continue to maintain its position over Northern Europe, with pressure increasing between the two competing systems. Rain showers will move south across Estonia, with winds out of the northeast and north strengthening. Highs on Tuesday will reach just 14-19 C.

During the days to follow, Estonia will remain caught on the border of a low pressure system to the east and high pressure system to the west. Isolated showers are possible, although Thursday may remain dry across the country. Overnight lows will fall below 10 C, but daytime highs should still reach 20 C and above in the sun.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weatherestonian weather service


