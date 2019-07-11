Estonia in for cold snap Thursday night, ground temperatures may reach zero

Estonia is in for an unseasonal cold spell on Thursday night, with ground temperatures as low as zero, according to the Estonian Weather Service (Ilmateenistus). This may extend to the following night as well, and gardners are advised to take precautions with outdoor plants accordingly.

Nighttime temperatures have already been low in early July, averaging around 2-3C, which has prompted many to expect things to warm up, whereas things are to get even colder.

The meteorological culprit is a low pressure area over northwest Russia. The system's northern edge extends over the Arctic Ocean and is bringing cold air from that region, which may even experience snow in July, and the adjacent Kola Peninsula in Russia, to Finland and Estonia.

Daytime temperatures will be in the teens on Thursday, but overnight Thursday to Friday air temperatures will be just a few degrees above zero, and the ground temperature can reach freezing.

Conditions could effect outdoor plants, particularly those which thrive in warm conditions, though temperatures will warm up somewhat over the weekend, according to the weather service.