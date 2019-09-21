Weekend weather: Rain likely in parts, slightly warmer than recent days

The weekend is off to a damp start, with rain likely in parts of the country through Sunday, but temperatures will be slightly higher than they were earlier this week.

Following overnight rain and lows dipping close to freezing in parts of the country, Saturday morning saw overcast skies and wet weather persist.

From midday, however, and starting from the western islands, skies will begin to clear up somewhat, and the chance of rain will decrease accordingly. Winds of 6-13 meters per second will be out the west and northwest, with gusts of up to 18 meters per second along the coast. Saturday's highs are forecast to reach 10-16 degrees Celsius.

The chance of scattered showers will persist in some parts of the country on Sunday, and next week looks likely to bring more of the same. Temperatures will continue to decrease, and even dip below freezing overnight, with daytime highs of 8-10 degrees.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!