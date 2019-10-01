Record early snowfall heralds more later in October

Last week saw the record broken for the earliest snowfall of winter in Estonia, ERR's online weather reports.

Snowfall was recorded at the Jõhvi weather station between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sept. 24, breaking the previous recorded earliest snowfall by one day, on Sept. 25 in 2013.

Snow is expected again in the second half of October, though it is not expected to settle on the ground for any length of time, according to ERR's weather in Estonian.

The current low pressure area around the Baltic, causing showers and thunder in some places, will give way to high-pressure cold air from Saturday.

This will bring air temperatures down to freezing at night, at least away from the coast, but less rain. From Oct. 10 temperatures will rise somewhat, with plenty of rain.

In the second half of October, this wet weather will, with an influx of cold air, turn to sleet and snow, with possible short-term snow coverings though these will melt.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!