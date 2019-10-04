Gallery: Snow falls in Saaremaa

On Thursday afternoon it snowed for the first time this year on the island of Saaremaa.

About between five and ten centimeters of snow fell ten kilometers from the capital Kuressaare near Aste.

The rest of the island was mostly sunny, Margus Muld, ERR correspondent for Saaremaa, said

This was not the first snow of the year for Estonia. Snowfall was recorded at the Jõhvi weather station between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Sept. 24, breaking the previous recorded earliest snowfall by one day, on Sept. 25 in 2013

