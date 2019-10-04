Drivers warned of possible ice on roads on Friday

Drivers are being warned by the Road Administration that there could be ice on the roads on Friday night.

Tonight the weather forecast says it could rain and sleet, leading to slippery roads as the temperature falls below zero.

The Road Administration says its partners who are responsible for road maintenance are ready for ice and will take action if necessary.

Winter tires must be used after October 15.

