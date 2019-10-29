ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Winter speed limit of 90 km/h enters into effect Wednesday

The Road Administration will be removing road signs allowing speed limits of 110 km/h this week as winter speed limits take effect on Oct. 30.
Source: Postimees/Scanpix
Effective Wednesday, Oct. 30, the Road Administration will be abolishing summer highway speed limits of 100 and 110 km/h, reducing top speed limits on Estonia's highways to 90 km/h.

In cases of fair conditions and during daylight hours, the Road Administration reserves the right to increase the speed limit on Tallinna-Pärnu maantee between Laagri and Ääsmäe up to 110 km/h, to be indicated on electronic road signs.

Overall speeds must be reduced as temperatures begin to drop and the risk of slippery road conditions increases. Drivers are reminded to adjust their speeds and driving according to road conditions.

This year, drivers were permitted to drive at speeds of up to 110 km/h on a total of 145 kilometers of roads; speeds of up to 100 km/h were permitted on an additional 21 kilometers. Speed limits were increased on 2+2 and 2+1 divided highways.

Studded tires are permitted in Estonia as of Oct. 15. All vehicles are required to be outfitted with winter tires by no later than Dec. 1.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

