Winter tires mandatory beginning Dec. 1

BNS
Car tires being changed. Photo is illustrative.
Car tires being changed. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Road Administration is reminding drivers that winter tires are mandatory on all vehicles in Estonia as of Sunday, Dec. 1.

Winter tires are required on all vehicles in Estonia from no later than Dec. 1 through no earlier than March 1. Studless winter tires are permitted year round.

A minimum tire tread depth of at least 3 millimeters is required on winter tires, although the recommended tread depth is 4-5 millimeters.

Stricter winter tire requirements to be phased in

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Centre) signed a draft regulation in May according to which studless snow tires marked M+S will be banned from use as winter tires in Estonia as of Dec. 1, 2022 unless they also bear the three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) symbol, indicating that the tires are severe snow service rated.

According to the draft regulation signed by the minister, the requirement for studless winter tires to bear the 3PMSF logo will enter into effect on Dec. 1, 2022. The intermediate transitional period is meant to allow motorists whose vehicle tires do not meet the new requirement to be able to make full use of their existing tires.

As of Dec. 1, 2020, Estonia will also expand the requirement for winter tires to moped vehicles as well, which are not subject under current regulations.

The requirement for winter tires in Estonia to bear the 3PMSF logo does not apply to vehicles using all-terrain tires meant for professional use, which bear the marking POR.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

road administrationwinter tiresroad safety
