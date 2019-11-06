Drivers in South Estonia should switch to winter tires immediately

Drivers in South Estonia still using so-called summer tires should keep off the road until they have made the switch to winter tires, ERR's online news Estonian reports.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) made the announcement following heavy rain and sleet, transforming into snow, on Tuesday evening.

Winter tires are mandatory in Estonia from Dec. 1 under current regulations, though these can be used year-round if they are stud-less.

The PPA also recommends driving with all due care and attention, noting that overtaking and other risky maneuvers should be avoided where possible and speeds should be reduced in wintry conditions.

The state weather service gave first-level warnings in Põlva, Pärnu, Tartu, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties, noting that road surface temperatures would be below zero in most areas.

While the snowfall was not prevalent in northern and western Estonia Tuesday evening, strong winds of up to 21 meters per second in coastal areas were recorded.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!