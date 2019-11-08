ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Foggy weather.
Foggy weather. Source: Liina Uurman/minupilt.err.ee
News

Following a week of a wintry mix of weather throughout the country, temperatures over the weekend may climb as high as 10 degrees Celsius.

Friday morning will be overcast with clearing skies and scattered precipitation, with fog possible in parts of the country. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of 7-29 kilometers per hour, with temperatures ranging from -2 to 3 degrees.

The rest of the day will continue to see overcast skies begin to clear, with isolated showers in parts. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of 7-25 kilometers per hour, with southwestern winds strengthening along the coast. Highs are forecast to reach 3 to 8 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with an increased chance of rain.

From Sunday onward, much of the country will see scattered showers interspersed with partly cloudy skies. Highs over the weekend are expected to rise to 10 degrees before falling again somewhat next week.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weather
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
09:43

Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix

08:57

Opposition wants EKRE minister resignation over conflict of interest

08:35

178 entries submitted to Eesti Laul 2020 song contest

07.11

Circuit court upholds ruling making journalists responsible in false claims

07.11

Social affairs minister: Limit second pillar voluntary withdrawals

07.11

What the papers say: Alcohol restrictions, exchange students, reed crowns

07.11

ERR to live stream conference marking fall of Berlin Wall 30th anniversary

07.11

Pensioners liable for income tax in 2020 nearly four times 2018 figure

07.11

Järva County school bus driver stopped by police, found to be intoxicated

07.11

European Commission raises Estonia 2019 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

07.11

President 'disappointed' that education system still not Estonian-only

07.11

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

07.11

Swedbank lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

07.11

ERR TV and radio channel broadcasts mark fall of the Berlin Wall

07.11

Centre MEP chides party colleague for Kaljulaid Russia visit stance

07.11

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas tree felled in Haabersti

07.11

Gallery: New foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu starts work

07.11

Tallink posts record-breaking nearly €55 million profit in third quarter

07.11

Gallery: Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid joins Social Democratic Party

07.11

Yandex.Taxi expands to Ida-Viru County

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: