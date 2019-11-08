Weekend temperatures to warm up following week of wintry mix

Following a week of a wintry mix of weather throughout the country, temperatures over the weekend may climb as high as 10 degrees Celsius.

Friday morning will be overcast with clearing skies and scattered precipitation, with fog possible in parts of the country. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of 7-29 kilometers per hour, with temperatures ranging from -2 to 3 degrees.

The rest of the day will continue to see overcast skies begin to clear, with isolated showers in parts. Winds will be out of the south at speeds of 7-25 kilometers per hour, with southwestern winds strengthening along the coast. Highs are forecast to reach 3 to 8 degrees.

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies with an increased chance of rain.

From Sunday onward, much of the country will see scattered showers interspersed with partly cloudy skies. Highs over the weekend are expected to rise to 10 degrees before falling again somewhat next week.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!