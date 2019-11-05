Wintry, slippery conditions to last all week

This week will see wintry weather and road conditions in Estonia, with temperatures increasing somewhat and turning snow and sleet into rain toward the weekend.

Tuesday will be overcast with occasional rain, sleet or snow showers, with strong winds out of the northeast that should die down in the evening. Daytime highs will range from -1 to 5 degrees Celsius. Road conditions are expected to be poor in many parts of the country.

Wednesday will see sleet and snow showers retreat to Southern Estonia as the sun shines in the morning in the north. Winds will let up a bit, while temperatures will get somewhat colder. Overnight lows of up to -5 degrees inland will give way to daytime highs of -1 to 4 degrees.

By Thursday, only a few parts of the country will continue to see snow and sleet, but winds will remain gusty. Overnight lows of -3 to -7 degrees will be followed by daytime highs just below freezing.

By Friday, a warmer and wetter air mass will have moved in from the west, bringing with it scattered rain showers and some sleet to the north. Highs throughout the country will reach above freezing.

The weather should continue to warm over the weekend, with rain showers possible as a system moves north. Daytime highs and overnight lows alike are to remain above freezing.

-

