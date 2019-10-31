Sleet, rain in forecast on Thursday

Temperatures over the next few days are expected to hover around the freezing point, with showers of sleet and rain and the risk of slippery road conditions.

Thursday morning will see rain or sleet in parts of the country, with scattered snow showers possible to the east. Winds of up to 36 km/h, with gusts of up to 54 km/h, will be out of the southwest and west, with temperatures ranging from -2 to 2 degrees Celsius, and up to 6 degrees on the coast, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Rain and sleet are expected to continue throughout the day, with precipitation more likely in the west in the morning and the east in the afternoon. Winds of 18-40 km/h, with gusts of up to 58 km/h, will be out of the southwest and west, gradually shifting to the northwest by evening. Highs are expected to reach 3-9 degrees.

A high pressure system will keep any major precipitation at bay during the day on on Friday, but a new wave of rain and sleet will move across the country on Saturday morning before weather conditions start to improve again later that day. Temperatures are expected to dip below zero overnight, but reach 4-5 degrees during the day.

