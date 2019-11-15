A record high daily temperature of 12.3C was recorded by the State Weather Service (Riigi Ilmateenistus) on Thursday.

The figure is the warmest on record for Nov. 14, and was measured at the Kunda coastal weather station in Lääne-Viru County.

The record for the day had stood at 11.6C for over 80 years.

The overall record for November is 15.2C, recorded at Valga meteorological station in 1967.

By contrast, the coldest ever November temperature, -26C, was recorded on Nov. 16, 1951, in Jõgeva, giving a 41C range between lowest and highest.

