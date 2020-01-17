Portal: Anniversary of all-time low temperature preceded by new record high

Just one day before the 80th anniversary of the measurement of Estonia's all-time record low temperature in Jõgeva, the Environment Agency reported that a new record high temperature for January 16 was recorded in the coastal town of Kunda.

A high of 8.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kunda on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 7.3 degrees set in Virtsu in 2007, online portal geenius.ee writes (link in Estonian).

Friday, meanwhile, marks the 80th anniversary of the coldest temperature ever officially recorded in Estonia, -43.5 degrees.

Temperatures as low as -50 degrees were reported in the Southeastern Estonian towns of Petseri and Võru around the same time, however they could not be counted as official measurements due to differences in equipment.

Legend nonetheless still has it that a boxcar full of vodka at Petseri Railway Station had frozen solid.

