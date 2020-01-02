Average temperature in 2019 among warmest for 50 years

The average air temperature for 2019 in Estonia was calculated by the weather service as 7.6°C, an increase of 1.6 °C above the expected temperature, making it one of the warmest in the last 50 years.

The data shows 2019 had the same average temperature as 2015, which puts both years as the hottest on record. The average air temperature in Estonia is 6°C.

2008 was slightly cooler than last year, when the average annual air temperature in Estonia was 7.4°C. The coolest year since 1961 has been 1987, when the average air temperature in Estonia was measured at 3.5°C.

Last year only two months were lower than their monthly average temperatures - January and July. Air temperatures were closest to the estimated normal monthly averages in May and August.

For all other months, the air temperature was measured as above average. February and December were particularly warm, almost 5°C warmer than usual. The average air temperature in February was +0.2°C when the normal is around –4.5°C. In December it was +2.6°C, compared to the expected norm of –2.0°C. June was 3°C warmer than normal with the average air temperature in Estonia being 17.5°C, and increase from the norm of 14.4°C.

Weather stations, which have kept measurements for more than 100 years, have not experienced as warm a year as 2019, the weather service reported. But in some weather stations, last year's temperatures were split with 2015.

The annual average air temperature at the Pärnu coastal station was 8.2°C (standard 6.3 °C). The hottest for almost 150 years of measurement. The coldest year in Pärnu was 1942, when the average annual air temperature was only 3.2°C.

It was warmest in Vilsandi where the average annual air temperature was 8.8°C (norm 7.1°C), the same as 2015. Vilsandi's coldest year was in 1871, when the average annual air temperature was 2.4°C.

At the Tartu observation station the only hotter year, over the last 150, was in 2015. The average annual air temperature in Tartu was 7.3°C in 2019 (standard 5.8°C). In 2015, the average annual air temperature was 7.4°C. The coolest years in Tartu were 1867 and 1875, when the average annual air temperature was 2.4°C.

--

