Spring flowers blooming in Põlva County

Spring flowers were blooming in Põlva County on January 1 due to the unusually warm weather.

A photo sent to ERR by a reader shows a Hepatica with blue-purple petals growing in the forest.

The long autumn, which has not turned properly into winter, has made several flowers and shrubs bloom in the area.

2019 was one of the warmest years in Estonia for more than half a century. February and December were particularly warm, almost five degrees above average.

