Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

Throughout Estonia, nature is showing signs of spring, despite the fact that it is only mid-January.

While pansies are blooming in Ida-Viru County, snowdrops have already cropped up in Põlva, and a grass snake awoken from hibernation was spotted in Lääne County.

This week got off to a mild start, and while temperatures are expected to fall somewhat mid-week, even allowing for snow in parts of the country, the only precipitation likely on the coast will still be rain.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!