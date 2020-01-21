ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

Nature. January 2020.
Photo: Nature. January 2020. Author: Anu Tinarist/minupilt.err.ee
Throughout Estonia, nature is showing signs of spring, despite the fact that it is only mid-January.

While pansies are blooming in Ida-Viru County, snowdrops have already cropped up in Põlva, and a grass snake awoken from hibernation was spotted in Lääne County.

This week got off to a mild start, and while temperatures are expected to fall somewhat mid-week, even allowing for snow in parts of the country, the only precipitation likely on the coast will still be rain.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

