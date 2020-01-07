Mushrooms cropping up in forests during unusually mild winter

While winter in Estonia was much snowier even just a year ago, this winter has been so mild that many locals can trade in their skis and ice skates for mushroom baskets and go foraging.

Everything looks as though it were still fall out. The forest floor smells richly of fungi, and one doesn't have to walk far before coming across the first wild mushrooms growing — including chanterelles and funnel chanterelles, or yellowfoot mushrooms, reports ETV news broadcast Aktuaalne kaamera.

While there aren't many, chanterelles' typical growing season begins in July or August and lasts through the first heavy frost, and so it's no surprise to see them cropping up in January.

Temperatures this winter have remained largely above freezing, and the country has yet to see the season's first deep freeze. Unusually humid and rainy weather has helped provide favorable conditions for the wild mushrooms to grow in as well.

Spring flowers were also recently spotted blooming in Põlva County.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!