Estonia to see a rainy Christmas

Christmas in Estonia will be mild and rainy this year, with some wintry mix possible after Boxing Day as temperatures approach the freezing point.

Following foggy conditions, scattered showers to the east and overnight lows of 1-5 degrees Celsius on the first night of winter Sunday night and similar conditions on Monday morning, the day before Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and winds out of the north of 7-25 kilometers per hour.

Winds should die down by Christmas Eve, but the weather on Tuesday will remain cloudy and rainy, with temperatures hovering around 3-4 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected to persist on Christmas Day.

Skies may begin to clear starting Thursday, with temperatures slowly starting to creep downward, and wintry mix or even some snow showers possible Thursday night overnight as local temperatures in parts of the country dip below freezing.

