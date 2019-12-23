ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia to see a rainy Christmas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Snowless Christmas Market at Tallinn's Raekoja plats. December 2018.
Snowless Christmas Market at Tallinn's Raekoja plats. December 2018. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Christmas in Estonia will be mild and rainy this year, with some wintry mix possible after Boxing Day as temperatures approach the freezing point.

Following foggy conditions, scattered showers to the east and overnight lows of 1-5 degrees Celsius on the first night of winter Sunday night and similar conditions on Monday morning, the day before Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and winds out of the north of 7-25 kilometers per hour.

Winds should die down by Christmas Eve, but the weather on Tuesday will remain cloudy and rainy, with temperatures hovering around 3-4 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is expected to persist on Christmas Day.

Skies may begin to clear starting Thursday, with temperatures slowly starting to creep downward, and wintry mix or even some snow showers possible Thursday night overnight as local temperatures in parts of the country dip below freezing.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

weatherchristmas
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:34

Ratas: We do not cooperate with Sputnik

15:01

Otepää becomes winter capital

14:03

Increased security presence at Tallinn Christmas market

13:02

ERR News Christmas and New Year schedule

12:54

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge will be completed in 2021

12:26

German public broadcaster accesses ski doping messages involving Estonians

12:10

Estonia to see a rainy Christmas

11:42

Hunt's Colts roll over Carolina Panthers

11:14

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released early from prison

10:44

Listeria bacteria detected at three more Estonian food producers this year

10:11

Leading prosecutor on Danske money laundering case going on parental leave

09:34

Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday

09:04

Gallery: President attends first Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony

22.12

SAPTK chairman accuses Youtube of worldview discrimination

22.12

Survey: 22 percent of citizens agree with Rail Baltic planned route

22.12

Insurance investigators identify fraudsters who staged accidents in Baltics

22.12

Saaremaa agrees €150,000 support for Kuressaare-Stockholm summer airline

22.12

Kaljulaid: 2019 brought many good things but leaders must tackle climate

22.12

Paper: UK Prime Minister has had a career based on lies

22.12

Viljandi eyeing Bolt's electric scooter service

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: