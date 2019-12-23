ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Otepää becomes winter capital ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Otepää became the winter capital of Estonia on December 22.
Otepää became the winter capital of Estonia on December 22. Source: Otepää authorities
News

The title of winter capital was officially handed to the southern Estonian town of Otepää on Sunday morning which was celebrated with a Christmas fair and concert.

Despite the lack of snow, astronomical winter started at 6.19 a.m. on Sunday morning and will last until March 30.

Over the coming months the town will host the, European Biathlon Championship, Winter Night Song Festival, and the Sauna Marathon.

"The winter capital gives people the feeling that we are an important place in Estonia. Otherwise everyone goes to the capital, but now the people of the capital come to us. It's just pure joy," said Jaanus Barkala, Chairman of the Otepää Municipal Council.

Estonia has a capital for each season. Türi is the spring capital, Pärnu the summer capital, and Narva is the country's autumn capital.

The astronomical calendar determines the seasons due to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun. Meteorological seasons consist of splitting the seasons into four periods made up of three months each.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

otepää
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:34

Ratas: We do not cooperate with Sputnik

15:01

Otepää becomes winter capital

14:03

Increased security presence at Tallinn Christmas market

13:02

ERR News Christmas and New Year schedule

12:54

Tallinn's Old City Harbor bridge will be completed in 2021

12:26

German public broadcaster accesses ski doping messages involving Estonians

12:10

Estonia to see a rainy Christmas

11:42

Hunt's Colts roll over Carolina Panthers

11:14

Convicted traitor Herman Simm released early from prison

10:44

Listeria bacteria detected at three more Estonian food producers this year

10:11

Leading prosecutor on Danske money laundering case going on parental leave

09:34

Lüganuse municipality to hold three no-confidence votes on Monday

09:04

Gallery: President attends first Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony

22.12

SAPTK chairman accuses Youtube of worldview discrimination

22.12

Survey: 22 percent of citizens agree with Rail Baltic planned route

22.12

Insurance investigators identify fraudsters who staged accidents in Baltics

22.12

Saaremaa agrees €150,000 support for Kuressaare-Stockholm summer airline

22.12

Kaljulaid: 2019 brought many good things but leaders must tackle climate

22.12

Paper: UK Prime Minister has had a career based on lies

22.12

Viljandi eyeing Bolt's electric scooter service

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: