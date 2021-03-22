Gallery: Türi becomes spring capital

Türi became Estonia's spring capital on Saturday, the first day of astronomical spring.

The city took over from winter capital Ötepaa at 11.37 a.m. for the 22nd time.

To mark the occasion the city's mascot Murumoor started the year's first lawnmower and the flag was raised.

Türi municipality mayor Pipi-Liis Siemann encouraged people to do something healthy every day.

