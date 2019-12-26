Jõulutunnel charity Christmas show raises over quarter of a million euros

This year's Jõulutunnel, ETV's annual Christmas television charity drive, rose over €260,000, which will go towards the construction of a multi-therapy home for children and young people with mental health issues.

Real life video stories broadcast on Jõulutunnel Christmas morning included that of Laura, who had been several times in a closed ward, as well as a nursing home.

Presenters Anna and Kristjan Pihl also chatted with studio guests including one of Estonia's newest motorsport stars, Formula Three driver Jüri Vips, actor Henrik Kalmet, and pastor Annika Laats. Musical guests included Lenna and Justament.

Donations were phone-based, with three different numbers for three different levels of donations.

These numbers are still open for those who would like to donate:

+372 900 7707 (€5 donation).

+372 900 7702 (€10).

+372 900 7703 (€25).

Companies and individuals can also make donations using bank links on the website at www.peedukodu.ee.

