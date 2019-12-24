Gallery: Christmas peace announced across Estonia

Christmas peace was announced across Estonia at noon on Tuesday marking the start of Christmas festivities.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart made the announcement to people gathered at Town Hall Square in the Old Town, and similar declarations were also made in Tartu and elsewhere in Estonia.

The proclamation of Christmas Peace is one of the oldest Christmas traditions in Scandinavia, dating back 350-years to the reign of Queen Christina of Sweden (1632-1654).

The announcement of Christmas peace is usually made by the mayor, or the town clerk, at noon on Christmas Eve.

