Christmas peace to be proclaimed on Tuesday in Tartu and Tallinn

Christmas peace will be announced at the Town Hall Squares in both Tallinn and Tartu on Christmas Eve on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The proclamation of Christmas Peace is one of the oldest Christmas traditions in Scandinavia, dating back 350-years and was started by Queen Christina of Sweden.

The announcement of Christmas peace was usually made by the mayor or the town clerk, and at the time of the proclamation it was noon on Christmas Eve.

The Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart will announce Christmas Peace from the Town Hall, next to the Christmas Market.

In Tartu, mayor Urmas Klaas and Bishop Joel Luhamets of the Southern District of EELC will announce Christmas peace on Town Hall Square. There will be a brass band, Santa and the Village of Light Christmas market will be open in the square. Christmas soup will also be served before Christmas peace is announced, as tradition dictates, from 1 1 a.m.

More information can be found here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!