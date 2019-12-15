Tartu wins second place at best living environment awards

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Tartu was placed second in the category of living environments of cities with 75,000-150,000 residents in the final round of the International Awards for Liveable Communities (LivCom Awards).

"For years, we have been striving to ensure that Tartu is a good place to live for our people and that it is the best place in the world for them. The joy is even greater seeing that Tartu is also recognized internationally," Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas said.

In the category of cities with the best living environment, the competition evaluated the valuing of public space, city history, culture and active lifestyles, as well as environmental protection, citizen involvement and sustainable planning and city management, Tartu city government said.

First place in the same category was awarded to St. Cloud in Minnesota, US. In the category of larger cities, first place was awarded to Lisbon. In the category of small cities, bronze was won by the western town of Haapsalu.

The panel of judges of the LivCom Awards recognized Tartu for the high-quality and innovative development of all fields of life and for brave decisions in the shaping of sustainable urban space.

The final presentation about the City of Tartu was made by Tartu city architect Tõnis Arjus and analyst at the city assets department Kaspar Alev at the University of Rome Tor Vergata. The decision was announced on Friday evening.

The competition was fierce, with more than 100 cities applying for the international award for more liveable cities, of which 22 were selected for the final. Tartu participated in the competition at the invitation of the organizers.

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

