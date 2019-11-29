ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Cultural program announced for Tartu Christmas village ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Tartu's Kissing Students statue in winter.
Tartu's Kissing Students statue in winter. Source: Ahto Sooaru
News

On Sunday Tartu's Christmas village will be opened and a host of cultural activities have been planned for its six-week stay in the city.

On Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. the Christmas lights at Tartu's Town Hall Square will be turned on and the Tartu Village of Light will be opened. The top moments of the Christmas Village are Advent candle lightings each Sunday, Folk Dance Day with nearly a thousand participants, and the famous Santa Clause Winter Games.  

The lighting of the Advent Candles and a light show takes place at 5 p.m. on the first four Sundays – 1, 8, 15 and 22 – in December. On the first Advent Sunday, residents will be greeted by Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas and Ants Tooming, Pastor of the congregation at Tartu St Peter's Church and Provost for Tartu County.

 Also helping to set the Christmas feeling every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night is a video projection displayed on the façades of two Town Hall Square buildings. The Kissing Students Fountain will be clothed in Christmas light by installation artist Elo Liiv.

The Santa Clause Winter Games will begin at Town Hall Square at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Families from the Theatre Vanemuine and the Estonian National Museum and Olympic Champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi with her family have promised to appear at the starting line.

Without a doubt the most crowded event at the Village of Light is Wintry Tartu will be Folk Dance Day, which brings a total of 800 dancers from Estonia and Latvia to the cobblestones of Tartu Town Hall Square. The dance performance begins at Town Hall Square at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

This year a Christmas chicken coop is also being opened at the Light Village, the residents will be arriving on Dec. 2. The chickens will be provided with a secure environment and their living conditions have been created based on recommendations by specialists from the Estonian University of Life Sciences. 

The Tartu Village of Light is open from Dec. 1 until Jan. 10 and has the biggest cultural program in Estonia. The village is made up of 19 glass pavilions on Town Hall Square.

The Village of Light and Tartu Christmas season program can be viewed here.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tartu
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:00

Culture is happening: Nov. 29 - Dec. 4

14:43

Järvik paid advisers bonuses before firing them

14:17

Statistics: October retail turnover up 4 percent on year

13:59

Social workers want media blackout on child protection cases reporting

13:28

Court rejects Illar Lemetti preliminary complaint and lawsuit

13:01

University torchlight procession to affect traffic in Tartu on Saturday

12:32

President and prime minister both to miss Tartu university centennial event

12:04

Cultural program announced for Tartu Christmas village

11:46

Estonia's economy grows 4.2 percent on year in third quarter

11:23

Raimond Kaljulaid joins Tallinn City Government SDE group

11:04

Police conducting door-to-door crisis checks during defense league exercise

10:31

Kaia Kanepi through to ITF Czech Tournament quarterfinals

10:05

Estonia opens fifth honorary consulate in Poland

09:37

Estonian bears still recovering from a century-old genetic bottleneck

09:04

Over a thousand Defence League and other personnel in weekend exercise

08:30

Tallinn removes alcohol sale restrictions from city council agenda

28.11

Survey: Estonians less concerned about air quality than other Europeans

28.11

Gallery: Rail Baltic cornerstone laid

28.11

Estonian government endorses EU immigration data streamlining directive

28.11

Government to auction Tootsi wind farm property

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: