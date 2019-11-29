Culture is happening: Nov. 29 - Dec. 4

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

The new permanent exhibition at Tallinn's Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret tower. Source: Hendrik Osula

Friday, Nov. 28: A Christmas exhibition That Peculiar Snow by renowned Russian illustrators was opened earlier this week at the Estonian Children's Literature Center. The exhibition features the work of 16 acclaimed artists. It is open to the public until Feb. 1, 2020. More information can be found here.

Friday, Nov. 29: The Maritime Museum at Fat Margaret in the Old Town will reopen after a two-year renovation. On the first day, the museum will be open for 32 hours where visitors can see the new permanent exhibition and take tours.

Friday, Nov. 29: Reidi tee reopens to the public so, if the weather clears up, it will be possible to walk along the seafront again.

Friday, Nov. 29: Robotex International Competition takes place until Sunday. Robotex International hosts robotics competitions throughout the three-day festival with challenges available for people across all technical levels and ages. For more information visit the website.

Sunday, Dec. 1: Christmas tours of the Old Town will start on Sunday in Estonian, Russian, and English. Santa Claus will arrive at 1 p.m. and the first Advent candle will be lit at 2.10 p.m. Tours will start at 2:30 p.m. in Estonian, 3:00 p.m. in Russian, 3:30 p.m. in English.

Tartu

Tartu's Christmas Village in 2018. Source: Kiur Kaasik.

Saturday, Nov. 30: A light show called the 'Spirit of Tartu' will take place on Toome Hill at the Cathedral ruins to mark the centennial of the national university, the University of Tartu. The show starts at 5.30 p.m. and will narrate the story of Estonia and of the university using video, laser and sound technology. More information can be found here.

Saturday, Nov. 30: The traditional torchlight procession through town, which celebrates the University of Tartu (founded in 1632) officially beginning operation as an Estonian-language institution on Dec. 1, 1919, starts in front of Vanemuine Concert Hall at approximately 4:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Sunday, Dec. 1: At 5 p.m. the Christmas village will open which will run until Jan. 10. Featuring 19 glasshouses it is the city's biggest Christmas village to date.

Johvi

Friday, Nov. 29: The new Pargi Keskus shopping and entertainment center will open on November 29, at 2:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. a large concert will begin in the parking lot and will end with a fireworks display.

Narva

Sunday, Dec. 1: Christmas lights will be switched on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Kohtla-Järve

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Monday, Dec. 2: Virumaa Music Festival starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Kohtla-Järve Culture Centre with a free concert. From 4.45 p.m. there will be workshops in the culture centre with Kristina Vähi and Aare Saal for singers and Ralf Taal for pianists. Virumaa Music Festival is created with the aim of offering concert experiences in the Ida-Viru and Lääne-Viru County region with performances by Estonia's best musicians. More information can be found here.

