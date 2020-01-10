Culture is happening: January 10-16

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

Saturday, January 11: Eagle Day at Tallinn Zoo starts at 11 a.m. You can see how the birds are fed, their eggs and feathers.

Saturday, January 11: Between 12 noon and 5 p.m. there will be a hike around Ülemiste Lake of approximately 8 km. Participants should dress warmly and take food and drinks with them. Halfway along, organizers will offer hot tea and snacks. Register in advance here.

Sunday, January 12: Last chance to see the Asian Lantern Festival at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sunday, January 12: Lasnamäe District Government and Russkoe Radio are inviting everyone to skate for free from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Tondiraba Ice Hall Family Event "Masked Ball on Ice"! Bring a mask and ice-skates, if you have them. More information can be found here.

Sunday, January 12: Family Fun Day at the Seaplane Harbour Museum. More information can be found here.

Tartu

Friday, January 10: The last chance to visit Tartu's Christmas market, which closes today.

Friday, January 10: The Astri Arena will host the finals of the international ice skating Aleksei Misin camp. The current European champion Sofia Samodurova and 2015 European world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva will perform. Entrance is free, the performance starts at 6 p.m., and more information can be found here.

January 10 - 11: You can visit Tartu's Observatory between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and take a closer look at the full moon. Entrance is free of charge, more information is available here.

Saturday, January 11: An exhibition of dried summer flowers will be open in the Botanical Garden of the University of Tartu, and run until February 9.

Saturday, January 11: The University of Tartu basketball team will play the University of Latvia team, more information can be found here.

Until Sunday, January 19: The University of Tartu Library will be open until midnight for studying, but will also host a series of language cafes, seminars and advice sessions. A schedule can be seen here.

Until Sunday, January 19: Last week of the annual exhibition of Tartu art at the Tartu Art House. More information can be found here.

Until the end of January: Tiit Truu's exhibition "Experiments" can be seen in the gallery of Tartu City Hall Information Center. Truu is a self-taught painter and a selection of his works from the last decade are on display. The exhibition opened on January 6.

Paide

Wednesday, January 8: An exhibition of British photographer Martin Parr's work on life in the Baltic countries and Russia in 1992 opened at the Wittenstein Center. The exhibition will be open until the start of April, more information about the background of the exhibition can be found here.

Narva

January 10 - 12: Narva Museum invites children to take part in the program "Christmas at the Castle 2019. Secrets of the Castle". The program for the whole gives the family the chance to see the secrets of Narva Castle. More information can be found here.

--

