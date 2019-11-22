Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Nov. 22-28

All across Estonia, from Tallinn to the smallest villages in the most remote parts of the country, there is always something going on — from festivals to workshops, exhibit openings to guided tours, and movie screenings to concerts. Here are just a few highlights of cultural events taking place in Estonia this weekend and next week.

Tallinn

The annual Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) continues through the week and through the month. The amount of movies on offer is far too numerous to name here, so best to check the official site here.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Black Food Festival will be held for the first time in Tallinn in the building of the Põhjala factory (Marati 5a) from 11:00 to 20:00. The festival will feature unusual black delicacies - pasta, hamburgers, cheese, ice cream, garlic and others. More information about the event can be found on the Facebook page.

The International Christmas Bazaar will take place at Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurikatel) on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. for more information click here.

There will also be a handicraft market at Balti jaam market on Sunday, Nov. 22. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sixty designers and craftsmen will be represented, and various workshops will be held for children. For more information visit the Facebook page here.

Artist Maarta Vaarik's solo exhibition "I sow along a pirate sea and no dick is stopping me" continues through November. Vaarik's sixth solo exhibition is a continuation of her solo exhibition, Possessed (2017). The expressive, provocative, daring and heartfelt show is about being a woman, a mother, about saving the world, raising children and cuddling. The artist is observing her close relationships and is seeking for conclusions.

The computer museum on Tuuliku 4c details the history of tech and computers, software and related things, in its permanent exhibition.

Yet another ongoing event is Tallinn's annual Christmas market in Raekoja plats, which opened late last week. The market gets plenty of international coverage in the media.

Tartu

The National Archive (Riigiarhiiv) on Nooruse tänav 3 holds an exhibition "Twists and Turns", which takes a look at the critical period in Estonian history from 1917 to 1920.

An offshoot of the PÖFF film festival, in conjunction with the Goethe Institut, is running a series of German-language films, including children's movies, through November (link in Estonian).

Narva

The international Jazz and Rhythm Music Festival 'IdeeJazz' brings the Estonian music that is packed with creative power to Narva, as well as Tartu.

Kohtla-Järve

Another offshoot of the PÖFF festival, KinoFF, runs Nov. 22-24 in Kohtla-Järve (link in Estonian).

If you plan on staying in...

If you have children who speak Estonian, etv2 is screening 2011 German animated movie Kapten Sharky (Capt'n Sharky) at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

