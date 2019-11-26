Interview: Scottish actor Ewen Bremner in Tallinn

Scottish actor Ewen Bremner gave an interview to ETV magazine show Ringvaade Monday evening, in which he talked about life during and after Trainspotting, and his latest movie, ERR's Culture portal reports.

Bremner, 47, is most well-known for playing the character Spud Murphy in 1996 movie Trainspotting, based on the Irvine Welsh novel of the same name and a role he reprised in T2 Trainspotting 20 years later.

He was in Tallinn promoting his new movie Gutterbee, from Danish director Ulrich Thomsen, showing at this year's PÖFF film festival, in which he plays the protagonist.

Bremner noted that on both the Trainspotting movies, director Danny Boyle required a specific type of method acting which was a tough test and required plenty of discipline.

He added that the original Trainspotting made a huge difference in his life. He had been a jobbing actor for nearly a decade prior to the movie, but never dared consider it an occupation that would put bread on the table as well.

"When Trainspotting became an internationally, tremendously popular phenomenon, I had the opportunity to take it seriously," he said.

Bremner's filmography includes The Acid House (1996), Black Hawk Down (2001), Around the World in 80 Days (2004) and Great Expectations (2012).

The full Ringvaade segment is here.

